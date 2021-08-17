Nick Cave and fellow Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis are set to again join forces to record tracks for the forthcoming Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, headed by Andrew Dominik.

It would mark the second time Cave and Ellis have worked with the director and screenwriter, following the 2016 documentary One More Time With Feeling, which chronicles the recording of Cave’s ‘Skeleton Tree’ in the aftermath of his son Arthur’s death.

Speaking about working with Ellis, Cave told The Guardian: “It’s an incredible privilege to work with Warren.

“In any situation, he wants the best for me and I want the best for him. We have basically developed a way of working where we both relinquish control of the music we make together.”

Cave continued: “We spend many hours improvising music together, sitting and playing in good faith without the politics and power grabs of many partnerships. We just let the songs find themselves.”

According to the publication, Cave and Ellis will perform songs from albums including ‘Carnage‘ and ‘Ghosteen’ for a new music film by Dominik.

Director Dominik said of working with the duo: “Warren is a character. Just conversationally the way he can go off on these incredible verbal flights is quite something.

“Creatively, he’s incredibly open, but I have to say, he’s also enigmatic, even a bit secretive. He appears to be letting it all hang out, but he’s not really telling you anything about himself.”

The Netflix film is based on the fictionalised novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and stars Ana De Armas, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, and more.

While no release date for the flick has been revealed as of yet, the film is reportedly slated for release sometime next year.

Check out ‘Push the Sky Away’ by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis: