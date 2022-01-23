Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, have welcomed their first child.

The new parents announced the exciting news on Instagram, and shared that the baby was born via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Jonas told his 32 million followers. Chopra posted the same message to her own Instagram, which has 73 million followers.

The couple is yet to share any further details or a photo of their new baby, but their post has been inundated with congratulatory messages.

“So happy for you both!!!” John Legend commented.

“Congrats!!! Welcome to fatherhood,” wrote Lamorne Morris.

Jonas and Chopra reportedly met in 2018, and got married that same year.

The happy baby news comes as a big surprise to Jonas and Chopra’s fans, as the couple hadn’t publicly announced the huge life event. However, Chopra did hint at the prospect of having a baby with Jonas in the February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair.

“(Children are) a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” the actress said.

Nick Jonas made headlines last year for revealing that it was his “dream” to play Bruce Springsteen in a biopic.

“Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life,” he said.

“And it is a dream of mine — and I’ll just go ahead and say it, hoping that it gets to the right ears — but it’s a dream of mine to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with.”

