Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Nick Jonas has revealed that he wants to play Bruce Springsteen in a biopic and look, we’re not against it.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe (via Billboard), Jonas revealed it is his “dream” to one day portray fellow New Jersey-born musician Springsteen.

“Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life,” he said.

“And it is a dream of mine — and I’ll just go ahead and say it, hoping that it gets to the right ears — but it’s a dream of mine to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with.”

Jonas continued on to explain that he is inspired by the way the Boss treats his fans.

“[I] could only hope to have a career as lengthy as his and as important as his has been to people,” he said.

He continued: “He’s been a champion for his fans his entire career, and you see it at the shows. It’s about them. Every moment’s about them, them having the best experience, best night of their week, their life, their year, whatever.”

“Me and the brothers kind of said that about our shows. It’s like, we always want to make sure that our artistic vision comes through and that we’re saying what we want to say, but we also want this to be the best night of our fan’s week or month or year. So we try to bring that same energy and that’s all thanks to Bruce’s model.”

Considering the recent commercial success of musical biopics like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, we’re betting it’s only a matter of time before a movie centred on Springsteen becomes a reality.

Check out Nick Jonas talking about Bruce Springsteen: