Nick Mason has extended his upcoming Australian tour due to overwhelming demand.

Just weeks after Pink Floyd celebrated 50 years of their seminal album The Dark Side Of Moon, the group’s iconic drummer announced that he was bringing his Saucerful Of Secrets project to Australian shores for the first time.

For fans of Pink Floyd – or music in general, for that matter – this was seen as a major coup, and an event that should certainly not be missed. Having helped to co-found the English prog-rock outfit back in 1965, Mason has remained the only constant member of the group for their entire existence, and was the only member to appear on every one of their releases.

As such, he’s considered rock royalty, having been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, and has been – alongside David Gilmour – the driving force behind Pink Floyd’s activities throughout the 21st century.

Mason launched his latest project, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets. Adopting their moniker from Pink Floyd’s 1968 album, A Saucerful Of Secrets, the new outfit was something of a supergroup, recruiting Pink Floyd’s touring bassist (and former Icehouse member) Guy Pratt, Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp on guitar alongside Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken.

The premise behind the band was simple: to resurrect the early, more psychedelic material of Pink Floyd, and to showcase the sort of early material that cemented the group’s legacy. Plus, with long-standing members Roger Waters and David Gilmour no longer performing these early cuts as part of their respective sets, it made sense for Mason to give music-lovers an experience they had been seeking for decades.

Now, after five years of waiting, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets will finally visit Australia for the first time as part of the ongoing ‘Echoes Tour’, named for the final track on 1971’s Meddle.

Mason’s powerful supergroup will be visiting Australian shores in September, launching their tour with a performance at The Forum in Melbourne, visiting Brisbane’s Convention & Exhibition Centre and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, before wrapping up at Perth’s PCEC Riverside Theatre.

And due to high demand, two shows have been added to the tour – Sunday, September 17th at Melbourne’s Forum and Friday, September 22nd at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. Tickets to the new shows go on sale on Wednesday, May 31st at 10am local time.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets ‘The Echoes Tour’

Saturday, September 16th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, September 17th (NEW SHOW)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, September 19th

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, September 21st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 22nd (NEW SHOW)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, September 25th

PCEC Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA