Are you a huge Pink Floyd fan? Would you even consider yourself to be one of their eight biggest fans in the country? Then this competition’s definitely for you.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the psychedelic rock band’s seminal album The Dark Side of the Moon, eight lucky fans will be sent to a once-in-a-lifetime listening event that will coincide with a rare total solar eclipse.

On Thursday, April 20th, the the shadow of the moon will graze the tip of Western Australia, as it travels over the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park (Nyinggulu) in Exmouth. When this happens, the town will be the best land-based spot on the entire Earth to witness the total solar eclipse.

Now that experience seems wonderful on its own, but it’ll be brought to life thanks to Pink Floyd’s classic record. Overseen by the group’s long time Creative Consultant and Hipgnosis co-founder, Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell, the band are offering eight Aussie fans the unbelievable opportunity to visit a special scenic location within the region to hear The Dark Side of the Moon in full.

A lot of planning has went into the venture, with Roger Waters’ closing lines, “But the sun is eclipsed by the moon,” from the album’s epic closing track “Eclipse” being timed to align with the moment of total eclipse.

Fancy experiencing this for yourself? All you have to is submit a video – lasting 30 seconds or less – explaining why YOU should be given this once-in-a-lifetime listening event. You can enter the competition here (entries close this Friday, April 7th at 11:59pm).

Not many albums endure in greatness and popularity very long – most not even for the length of a press cycle – but not many albums are The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd. Released on March 1st, 1973, last month marked the 50th anniversary of the zeitgeist-capturing record, a stunning combination of exquisite prog rock and sublime psychedelia.

“After Half a Century, ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ Still Reverberates,” the New York Times recently declared, and it’s true that, upon revisiting, Pink Floyd’s masterpiece still resonates for a reason; we could wait another 50 years to hear an album as blessed with skilled musicianship and fitting concept. If a total solar eclipse isn’t your thing, Aussie supergroup the Australian Rock Collective (ARC) will play The Dark Side of the Moon in full around the country in June. Comprised of members of Powderfinger, Jet, You Am I, and Spiderbait, ARC will forego their alternative rock backgrounds for a blissed-out psychedelic jaunt around the rest of Australia, culminating with a Perth show on Sunday, July 9th.

