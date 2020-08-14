After some teasing Nickelback are finally releasing a cover of The Charlie Daniels Band’s track ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ in a new collaboration with Canadian artist Dave Martone.

The track will be released at 2am (AEST) on Saturday, August 15th, on Nickelback’s official YouTube channel. Fans can set a reminder for the animated music video clip through YouTube.

Dave Martone is a fusion guitarist and record producer, who has already collabed with many artists including Michael Angelo Batio and Jennifer Batten. We assume that he is the one shredding the guitar in the previews.

Although the preview on Instagram doesn’t give much away we know they have definitely covered their track in their signature rock style.

Fans can expect even more new music from the band very soon. On the July 31st Nickelback announced on twitter that they are releasing an expanded edition of their 5th album.

“We’re excited to celebrate the 15th anniversary of #AllTheRightReasons with a special expanded 2CD/digital release on October 2! Pre-order now and listen to “Photograph (Acoustic Remaster) instantly”.

All The Right Reasons topped the charts in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the UK, the US and Canada. It has sold over 19 million copies worldwide since its release in 2005 so the new album with remastered and bonus tracks is bound to be a success.

At the time of writing this article there were T-minus 16 hours until the cover premieres on YouTube. We can’t wait!

Check out the sneak peak of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ on Nickelback’s Instagram: