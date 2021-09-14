As expected once again, this year’s Met Gala was nothing short of a star-studded Halloween party with some very questionable costumes. But we have to talk about that Nicki Minaj vaccine claim.

While there were too many stars to count in attendance, there were many who either weren’t invited at all. Or those who declined the invitation.

Among those not in attendance due to a declined RSVP was none other than Nicki Minaj.

The ‘Super Bass’ singer took to Twitter on the same day of the Met, notifying her fans that she would not be attending the event due to its COVID vaccination requirement.

Minaj tweeted, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️”

While everyone is absolutely entitled to their own personal decisions regarding their own health.

Minaj is also reportedly skeptical of the vaccine as she revealed that she had previously contracted COVID-19, as well as Drake telling her he caught COVID after he had been vaccinated.

However she didn’t stop there. She backed up her initial tweet by writing that she has a cousin who’s friend became “impotent” after getting vaccinated.

She wrote, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” she wrote. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Although Minaj has confirmed that she will most likely get vaccinated so that she can go on tour in the future, she has received a tonne of backlash for spreading misinformation about the COVID vaccine.