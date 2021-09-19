Journalists are currently on the hunt for the man that Nicki Minaj claimed had “impotence” after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per news.com.au, a person connected with Minaj and her friend had been contacted by a journalist called Sharlene Rampersad.

Minaj took to social media to share screenshots of the messages sent by the journalist via Whatsapp. Rampersad appears to receive zero responses to her bombardment of messages.

In the messages she begins by explaining that she is from the Guardian and that she was hoping to speak with them for an article.

She then goes on to add pressure by saying that “CNN is in the country looking for you. And when they find you, they won’t hesitate to reveal where you live or where your gf lives… anything and anyone who is tied to you.”

“If you speak to me, we won’t reveal those details.”

Naturally this didn’t sit well with Minaj as she reportedly wrote on Instagram, “Sharlene Rampersad B***H YOUR DAYS ARE F******G NUMBERED YOU DIRTY HOE.”

In response, Guardian Media Limited shared a statement to “denounce intimidation of journalists.”

It reads: “Today, in the legitimate pursuit of a story that has both local and international interest, one of our journalists has been subjected to a range of attacks via social media including death threats.”

“This is unacceptable and we have taken all measures within our control to ensure her safety and security,” it continues.

“At Guardian Media Ltd. we denounce intimidation of journalists in any form. Balanced reporting which presents all perspectives is fundamental to the democratic process and we will continue to champion vigorously the freedom of the press.”

“The use of aggression on social media to intimidate can have adverse physical and psychological effects on people. As a responsible media house, we encourage others to stand up against this type of behaviour as we can all make a difference in addressing this global challenge posed by the pervasive nature of social media.”

Minaj first made the claims about a person she knew becoming “impotent” in a statement she made after she announced that she wouldn’t be attending the Met Gala.

The rapper also stated that she wouldn’t be attending due to the vaccination requirement.