Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are new parents after she gave birth to their first baby in LA on Wednesday.

Back in July, Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy to fans by posting a glamourous pregnancy shoot to her social media accounts using the caption “#Preggers” and later “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

She looked absolutely glowing and it was estimated at the time that she was about 6 months along.

Now a source for TMZ confirmed that the star had indeed given birth on Wednesday, October 30th, but no reports yet on the baby’s name or sex.

The new parents have not officially announced the birth on social media either, but there’s no doubt it will be a very cute baby so we can’t wait to see some photos surface soon!

Nicki Minaj has been planning to start a family for a while with an announcement last September that she was going to focus on her family and put her music career on hold.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she wrote to Twitter at the time.

She later retracted her statement in a reply to an upset fan, “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologise babe.”

However, we know that she did in fact take the time to focus on herself and family when shortly after she married her childhood friend.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s first wedding anniversary is on Wednesday, October 21st, and they now have a new baby to help them celebrate.

Congratulations to the new parents!