Nicki Minaj is pulled out of her so-called retirement once more.

The rapper is linking up with pop singer Meghan Trainor for the latter’s new single, ‘Nice To Meet Ya’, out this Friday. Coinciding with the release of Trainor’s new album Treat Myself, ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ is one of 15 new songs Trainor fans will be able to get around come January 31st.

Revealing the news on Twitter, Trainor kept things pretty simple.

“The rumors are true,” she posted, before sharing a snippet of ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ to fans.

Treat Myself – Trainor’s third studio album – also boasts special guests including Sasha Sloan, The Pussycat Dolls and Lennon Stella on the guest vocalist list, while the likes of Whethan, Sigala and Tobias Jesso Jr. are listed as co-writers and producers.

Last year, Minaj had to clarify her statement that she was going into retirement in favour of starting a family with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“It was really about the fifth album,” Nicki said at the time. “Where do I stand with it now? I didn’t know my fans would act like that with the tweet. It hurt my feelings because I feel like the way I did it was maybe insensitive to my fans. But I didn’t think people were going to take it — I didn’t know it was going to be that big of a deal, so that’s why I deleted it.”

Since then, she has been popping up on collaborations with Karol G and Megan Thee Stallion, while releasing music of her own in ‘MEGATRON’ last year.

Watch: Nicki Minaj ‘MEGATRON’