Nicki Minaj has taken aim at Philadelphia Public Health’s official Twitter account after they began throwing shade at the rapper over her infamous “swollen testicles” vaccine claim.

The drama kicked off on Thursday night, when the Philadelphia Public Health Department responded with to a tweet by Nicki that was posted on February 16 that read: “Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about.”

The Philly Public health Twitter account responded to the ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker with the eyes emoji and a screenshot of Nicki’s famously controversial tweet from September 2021 in which she criticised the COVID vaccine while alleging it had some frightful penis-related side effects.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” Nicki wrote at the time. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Catching wind of the major shade, Nicki fired back on Twitter, writing, “Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement. They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you? #DoWeHaveAProblem ✅”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement. They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you? #DoWeHaveAProblem ✅ https://t.co/Q7P2xiorUX — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 19, 2022

At the time of the original post, Nicki copped major backlash from medical experts who insisted her cousin’s unfortunate situation was most definitely not vaccine-related.

As per NY Daily News , CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, said “I have no doubt that this is something that has happened to this individual and also have no doubt, really, that it’s not related to the vaccine.”

He continued, “When you have 32% of the country of Trinidad vaccinated, you’re going to have people who have concomitant issues that have nothing to do with the vaccine.” MSNBC anchor and commentator Joy-Ann Reid said, “For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives — my God, sister, you can do better than that.” She added, “For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from… As a fan, as a hip-hop fan, as someone who was your fan, I’m so sad that you did that.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.