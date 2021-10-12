In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj has just released a brand new track with Little Mix-alum, Jesy Nelson.

To promote their new song, ‘BOYZ’ (along with the latest video Minaj has featured in since those COVID-19 claims), the pair jumped on an Instagram Live.

The conversation spanned across more than just their new song, as Minaj spoke on the current state of “new females” in the music industry.

Despite the recent questionable “impotence” claims relating to the COVID-19 vaccine, Minaj’s industry insights are always welcome considering her extremely successful career.

During the Live, she had some pretty interesting insight to elaborate on during the Live, as she thinks that the artists, as she refers to as the “new females” in the industry “don’t want to be critiqued ever”.

“The new females, it’s almost like they don’t want to be critiqued EVER,” Minaj said. “It’s like everyone is just supposed to praise you 24/7. Why would you even want that?”

Minaj also goes onto share her experience as a female rap artist and that she believes it’s actually more harmful to not be critiqued professionally.

“Let me tell you what happens when that happens,” the ‘Moment For Life’ artist continued.

“What happens is when you put out an album, the sales won’t translate because people have been lying to you, and they haven’t told you they don’t like a song… then when you put an album out and you thinking everybody love you.”

I’ve seen it recently happen,” she said. “You know they put an album out, and it doesn’t sell what they want it to sell.”

Watch ‘Boyz’ by Nicki Minaj and Jesy Nelson: