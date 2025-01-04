Nicki Minaj is in hot water again, with a new lawsuit claiming she slapped a former employee during a heated backstage argument in Detroit last April.

Brandon Jovan Garrett, who says he worked as Minaj’s “day-to-day manager,” filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on Friday.

According to the complaint, Garrett alleges the drama unfolded at Little Caesars Arena when Minaj’s head of security called him into her dressing room.

Minaj was reportedly upset with her staff, claiming things were a mess, and became furious when one employee mentioned picking up her prescriptions as part of their duties.

Garrett says Minaj wasn’t happy about him delegating that task, despite his explanation that she’d asked for the prescription to be picked up “immediately” while he was busy helping her with a quick costume change. That’s when things allegedly spiralled out of control.

“Are you fucking crazy having him pick up my prescription? You’ve lost your fucking mind, and if my husband was here, he would knock out your fucking teeth. You’re a dead man walking,” Minaj allegedly shouted, according to the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone.

Garrett claims she stormed toward him, slapped him across the face, and knocked documents out of his hand.

After the alleged attack, Garrett says he locked himself in a bathroom until 4 am before eventually reporting the incident to police and flying back to Los Angeles.

The lawsuit names Minaj and her company Pink Personality as defendants and accuses them of assault, battery, and emotional distress, with damages to be decided at trial.

This isn’t the first time Minaj has faced accusations of getting physical. Just last year, she and her husband were ordered to pay $500,000 to a security guard over an alleged backstage altercation at a 2019 show in Germany.

Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, previously received one year of home detention, three years probation and a $55,000 fine back in 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender for historical offences.