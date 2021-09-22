Content Warning: This article about Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty discusses sexual assault.

If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

In a recent interview, Nicki Minaj’s husband’s sexual assault victim, Jennifer Hough, revealed that the couple tried to intimidate her.

In a recent appearance on The Real, Nicki Minaj’s husband’s – Kenneth Petty – sexual assault victim, Jennifer Hough, spoke out about how the couple tried to intimidate her into burying her case.

In 1994, Hough reported Petty to the police for raping her, following which Petty was arrested and charged with first-degree rape. Later on, he pleaded guilty to attempted rape. Earlier this year, however, Hough sued Minaj and Petty claiming they harassed her to pressure her into taking back her claims.

In a recent appearance on The Real, Hough opened up about how the couple tried to harass her and her family, even offering her compensation to drop the charges.

Claiming that Minaj called her in March 2020, Hough said: “She got word that I was willing to help them out in a situation, and I didn’t understand what she was referring to. She offered to fly me and my family to L.A. I turned it down, and I told her, woman to woman: ‘This really happened.'”

Hough also claimed that the couple tried to intimidate her in various ways, saying: “Sending people to negotiate numbers – as far as money is concerned – with family members. Nicki is the one who personally reached out in regards to helping her, ‘helping them’, in this situation.”

Hough also revealed that her non-compliance also earned her threats: “Because I kept saying no to every offer, to every suggestion. And the last one was when one of their associated put USD $20,000 on my lap, and I still kept saying no.”

Hough also addressed Minaj’s initial statements on the allegations against Petty on Instagram, where Minaj claimed Hough’s allegations were untrue: “That [Minaj’s claims] was a lie. It wasn’t true. We were both 16. We were never in a relationship. I just thought, woman to woman, what was wrong with her.”

