Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, with paperwork submitted in Nashville following confirmation of their separation just one day prior (as per Variety).

The Oscar-winning actress and the country music star, who married in Sydney in June 2006, share two daughters together – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Their relationship began after meeting at the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005, an event celebrating Australian culture.

Throughout their nearly two-decade union, Kidman and Urban established themselves as one of entertainment’s most prominent couples. Urban regularly accompanied Kidman to film premieres and major award ceremonies including the Oscars and Emmy Awards, while Kidman frequently attended Urban’s concerts and music industry events.

Their most recent public appearances together included the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2025 and a Los Angeles Football Club match in Nashville during the FIFA Club World Cup in June. The couple had celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary just months ago, with Urban marking the occasion on Instagram with a black-and-white photograph and the caption: “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

The early months of their marriage faced significant challenges when Kidman staged an intervention for Urban regarding his alcohol abuse struggles. Urban entered rehabilitation just four months after their wedding, later crediting Kidman as instrumental in his recovery and continued sobriety.

When Kidman received the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024, Urban delivered a tribute speech highlighting her support during his darkest period. “Four months into a marriage, I’m in rehab for three months,” Urban said. “I had no idea what was going to happen to us… and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl. Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

Urban continued his tribute by describing Kidman’s character: “She’s raw, but resilient; she’s serious and a complete goofball. She also has a bit of a mantra, ‘Choose love.’ She has the capacity to love like no one I’ve ever met.”