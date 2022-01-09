Nicole Scherzinger may have just instigated a major catfight with her fellow Pussycat Dolls members after she cancelled their long-awaited reunion tour without informing them first. Posting to her Instagram Story on Friday, Scherzinger informed fans that the tour would not be going ahead, for the time being, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the show’s nixing.

“Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!” Scherzinger wrote. “With the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be cancelled.

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID.” While the news came as a shock to the group’s fans, it was later revealed that it was also the first time that at least two of the Pussycat Dolls themselves had heard anything about their own tour being halted.

Clearly furious at being left out of being told this important news, members Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar released a joint statement to social media, claimig that they weren't officially informed of the cancellation until the rest of the world was. They also posted a photo of the two of them, which Sutta captioned, "True sisterhood."

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is cancelled,” they wrote in the statement. “As of now, there has been no official notification of that.”