After years of anticipation, Canadian rapper and producer Night Lovell is finally making his way to our shores.

Known for his brooding beats and deep-voiced flow, Lovell will bring his ‘8 Legs Under’ tour to Australia and New Zealand this November, joined by rising LA artist Haarper.

It’s been nearly a decade since Lovell first exploded onto the scene with the viral success of Dark Light back in 2014.

Since then, the Ottawa-born artist has carved out a cult following across the globe, with a signature sound that sits somewhere between eerie and hypnotic.

Now 27, he’s released four full-length albums – including his latest, I Hope You’re Happy (2023) – and racked up more than 1.1 billion streams on Spotify alone.

This November, fans across Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland will finally get the chance to experience Lovell’s intense live show, which has earned rave reviews for its raw energy and immersive atmosphere.

Joining him for the full run is Haarper, an American genre-blurring artist making his Australian and NZ debut.

With over 500 million streams to his name and a sound that fuses hip hop with garage and punk influences, Haarper has been steadily breaking out of the underground and into the global spotlight.

His latest track, Born From the Dirt, offers a taste of what fans can expect live – dark, gritty, and completely unpredictable.

Before heading our way, Lovell will also be joining $uicideboy$ on their massive ‘Grey Day’ North American tour across August and September.

Not one to splash himself across social media, Lovell’s most recent Instagram post of note came in March of this year, when he posted (sic): “this app terrifies me but yes im here yes im conceptualizing new music for u guys yes i just finished my home theatre yes my dog still eating everything in the house yes im in the gym yes i still live in ot yes i love u.”

Tickets for Night Lovell’s ‘8 Legs Under’ tour go on sale this Friday, May 23rd at 11AM local time, with a Destroy All Lines pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, May 21st at 5PM AEST.

Night Lovell & Haarper ‘8 Legs Under Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tickets and more info at Destroy All Lines

Tuesday, November 11th

Magnet House, Perth

Thursday, November 13th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, November 15th

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Sunday, November 16th

Liberty Hall, Sydney

Wednesday, November 19th

Powerstation, Auckland