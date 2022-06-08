Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi has gone into detail about a beef between himself and Nikki Sixx, saying that the bassist is still “butthurt” with him.

After Vince Neil left Motley Crue in 1992, Corabi was hired as his replacement. He stayed with the band for four years but was fired in 1996. He later formed the band Union with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

During an appearance on The SDRShow, Corabi explained that Sixx has had a grudge against him over an interview he did over a decade, where he said that parts of the bassist’s autobiography The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star felt “coloured”.

“It’s funny – and I think this is part of the reason why Nikki is so butthurt with me right now, for the last 10 years or so. But I wasn’t taking a slag out of the book. I was like, ‘Hey, it’s a good read!’ You know what I mean? …And to be honest with you, I’ve never done – people laugh, but I’ve never done cocaine, meth, heroin, like none of that shit,” Corabi said.

“So when the guy asked me – I don’t know if the guy was baiting me or what the deal was – he asked me a question. And I said, ‘Well, parts of the dirt were colored,’ right? Absolutely colored. And I said, ‘So I would imagine…’

“I didn’t mean it to be a dig – and he took offense to it. And – I sent him an e-mail back, because we had this little beef via e-mail. And he sent me this thing, and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate you fucking slag in my book and blah, blah, blah.’ And, I just told him, ‘Did you read the whole interview?’ That’s all. And then the second thing I said was, ‘Why do you give a fuck about anything I have to say?'”

