Nikki Sixx has apparently had enough of other musicians dropping Motley Crue’s name for clout, and has shared his displeasure on Twitter.

“Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour, or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!” The bassist tweeted.

Sixx’s frustrated tweet could be in reference to Hanoi Rock’s guitarist Andy McCoy, who said Nikki Sixx’s Books Are ‘Full of Lies’ in a recent interview.

During a chat with Indie Power, McCoy said of Sixx’s near-fatal drug overdose. “I’m not a farm boy like Nikki Sixx; I’m from the inner city. And I can’t stand bullshit — like his books; [they’re] full of lies. I saved the guy’s life. And he makes up stories.”

He added: “I fucking got him revived, got his heart beating again. And the thank you I’ve gotten has been ‘de nada’. I mean, de nada. And that makes him a second-class citizen in my eyes. ‘Cause he only thinks about the buck.”

McCoy continued to accuse Sixx of lying, when he addressed Sixx’s published story about getting beaten up with a baseball bat by his drug dealer.

“I mean, I used to play baseball. You think someone would survive if I [hit] him with a baseball bat? Hell no! Hell no, man,” the guitarist said.

It’s well known that Motley Crue’s was behind the wheel and drunk when he crashed and killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley. During an appearance on the Waste Some Time With Jason Green show, McCoy discussed Mötley Crüe’s compilation album title Music to Crash Your Car to: Vol. 1 & 2.

“I thought, and Michael Monroe [ex-Hanoi Rocks frontman] thought, [that] was the tackiest title, thinking about what had happened… That was in real tacky, bad taste. If you’re European like me, it’s something you don’t do. You respect other people. You just don’t wanna make a buck for yourself. You respect other people.”

