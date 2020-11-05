Shenanigans were always expected when Guns N’ Roses partied with Mötley Crüe, so it’s no surprise that one party ended up with an unholy trinity involving Nikki Sixx, his balls, and a passed-out Slash.

Nikki Sixx has been sober for nearly two decades now (which is great) but there was a time when he did the usual rock star partying thing, and there’s no better story to encapsulate that period than when some NSFW antics happened after Guns N’ Roses partied with Mötley Crüe back in the day.

Tommy Lee appeared on Steve-O’s podcast (via Ultimate-Guitar) talked about the time when Guns N’ Roses opened for Mötley Crüe and they tried to outdrink his band.

“So we went at it, and Slash will tell you this to this day – we’re just sitting there, Slash and Duff [McKagan], and me and Nikki [Sixx], were just fucking pounding shots at the bars,” recalls Lee. “Then you could clearly tell it was, ‘OK, we’re gonna out party you guys,’ and we’re like, ‘Alright.’ So we just keep going, keep going, and all of a sudden we’re sitting there and Slash is starting to get fucking shitty.”

“And he’s just right at the bar, just right in between him and Duff, he just blows chunks [of vomit], and he’s like, ‘OK, I’m back…’ He’s getting rid of it…”

Okay, that doesn’t sound too surprising. Rock stars get piss drunk all the time. But what happened next was straight up frat house stuff as Slash ended up passing out, leaving him vulnerable to Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee to do whatever they wanted to him.

“Anyway, we keep going, we keep going, we keep going… It seems like a million shots later and he does one of these on the bar [slams head]. And we go, ‘Ah, this is fucking great…’,” says Lee.

“Nikki and I grab him, we take him, carry him up to his room, his hotel room – keys in his pocket, get it out, open his room, lay him down on the bed face up. Dude, we went and grabbed our Polaroid cameras, and Nikki goes, ‘Dude, get a picture of this!’

“Nikki jumps up on the bed, pulls his pants down, and puts his ball right on Slash’s chin! And I fucking rip a Polaroid. And the next day, our head of security went up and cut off his laminate all-access artist pass and gave him the new one, and the picture ID was him with Nikky’s balls on his fucking chin!

“I think we’ve made posters and put him up everywhere. That’ll fucking teach you to think you’re gonna fucking out party us dude!”

So the moral of this story is if you were to try and outdrink Mötley Crüe back in the day, you may end up with Nikki Sixx’s balls on your chin while you lay on the ground passed out after projectile vomiting everywhere. Ah the rock star life.

Check out Nikki Sixx chatting to Steve-O about putting his balls on a passed-out Slash: