Ninajirachi is back with news of her long-awaited debut album.

The Australian DJ and producer has announced I Love My Computer, set for release on August 8 via NLV Records. Alongside the announcement, she’s dropped a new single, “iPod Touch”, a nostalgic ode to her teenage years and early encounters with electronic music online.

“I’ve spent more time with my computer than any one person,” she says. “It helped me discover who I am… All of my music is computer music—it’s my instrument, and I don’t know who I would be without it.”

Of the new track, she adds, “’iPod Touch’ is about stumbling upon my favourite music online when I was 12 and it cracking my whole world open. None of my friends at school liked electronic music so it felt like a secret or something. I started spending a lot of late nights on the computer trying to soak up everything I could, not realising how much a random discovery and curiosity would end up shaping my life.

“It’s about high school in Gosford, Supré shorts, sneaking out to smoke, bus to the beach after school, going to the shops, 2nd generation iPod Touch, and it sounds like something I would have loved at that pivotal time which makes me feel soooooo happy.”

The new single follows “All I Am” (her first ARIA-charting track) and “Fuck My Computer“. The Australian DJ and producer was recently named Spotify’s EQUAL Ambassador for April and featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Future of Music 2025 list.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

I Love My Computer follows her 2022 mixtape Second Nature and builds on her reputation for crafting intricate, otherworldly EDM.

Ninajirachi’s “iPod Touch” is out now via NLV Records.