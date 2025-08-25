New additions to SXSW Sydney 2025 include homegrown electronic artist Ninajirachi, indie mystery 2charm, and Drifting Clouds who bring a unique fusion of synth-pop, 80s, rock, and country to the stage.

Canberra’s Sonic Reducer will also make an appearance, as will Sydney’s experimental four-piece xiao xiao.

International artists including American indie rock band Whitney, Le Boom, Filipino singer-songwriters Angela Ken and Maki, and Irish arena act Picture This, who are making their Australian debut. Also on the schedule is Taiwan’s Modern Cinema Master, and UK-based Lex Amor and Amy Gadiaga.

The music precinct in Chippendale will come alive over the week-long festival, with parties and showcases from event presenters including American Apparel, APRA AMCOS, Awesome Black, British Music Embassy, Good Manners, Heaps Normal, Impressed Recordings, Ivy Music Group, Laneway Festival x Outside Lands, Meta, NATSIMO, NPCC Presents Taiwan Now, RAC Arena’s legendary Agents v Promoters, Rolling Stone, The Orchard, and triple j’s PRISM.

New venues for 2025 include The Eveleigh Hotel, Embassy Conference Centre, outdoor stages at the Seymour Centre and Kensington St, and other pop-ups across the precinct.

SXSW Sydney will also partner with Johnnie Walker Black Ruby to support the next wave of music talent, with the Johnnie Walker Black Ruby House taking over UTS Underground for five days. The brand will present the Walk To Austin Award, celebrating outstanding emerging talent performing at the festival.

A panel of industry judges will select a winner to receive the award, recognising their creativity, originality, and potential to connect with a global audience. The selected artist will get the opportunity to perform at SXSW Austin in 2026. The initiative hopes to show Johnnie Walker’s commitment to championing local music talent.

Elsewhere, Pro Pass holders will be treated to a number of new industry talks and conference sessions, including one-on-one mentorship sessions, AI workshops, and marketing masterclasses.

These will be hosted by world-leading decision-makers, talent buyers, and influencers, including Skillbox India’s Founder, Anmol Kukreja, Groupspeed’s Marketing Director Alison Bremer, Ground Control’s Agency Alisa Preisler, Another Planet Entertainment/Outside Lands’ Founder Bryan Duquette, Laneway Festival’s Founder Danny Rogers, Head of Tunecore South Asia, Akhila Shankar, and UNIFIED’s Founder Jaddan Comerford.

Flagrant Artist Management and their flagship client Ruel will also make an appearance, sharing trade secrets on how to break it in Southeast Asia.

These additions join an already impressive lineup of artists and industry figures who will flock to Sydney on October 13th-18th, with more announcements to come.

The full list of confirmed artists, speakers and sessions for SXSW Sydney 2025 is available at the official website.