Nine Inch Nails have announced their political allegiance to democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the US Presidential election on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The band took to Twitter to express how imperative it is to vote for Biden in the forthcoming election. “Warning: two political posts to follow,” the band wrote.

“We are gravely concerned about the future of our country (and the world) and therefore will be voting for and supporting Joe Biden and Democrats down the ticket,” the tweet continued.

Nine Inch Nails went on to encourage fans to sign up to screenwriter Damon Lindelof’s Phone Bank event — an initiative “designed for SoCal activists to bring in the most-needed Democratic votes.”

The band also announced that they’ve joined the Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund initiative.

“Voting shapes our lives & has lasting effects. This election will determine our health, rights & future,” the band wrote.

In other news, Nine Inch Nails recently released perfectly gloomy pandemic-inspired merch in the form of customisable face masks.

The mask arrives with moods you can change like, dirty, fragile, clean, pig, numb, asleep, enraged, awake, broken, compliant, fixed and resistant, and the NIN logo.

If that emotional spectrum wasn’t broad enough for you, you can also pick up an expansion pack with the words obsolete, ready, alone, believer, resentful, delusional, infected, contagious, withdrawn, dead, entitled, disappointed and doomed. PMA everyday.