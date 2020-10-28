Nine Inch Nails have released the definitive pandemic-inspired merch item with modular face masks that adjusts to your mood.

The masks — which arrive in black and grey— give you the freedom to let people know how you’re really feeling, with a selection of 13 interchangeable patches. The mask arrives with gloomy Nine Inch Nails-indebted moods like, dirty, fragile, clean, pig, numb, asleep, enraged, awake, broken, compliant, fixed and resistant, and the NIN logo.

If that emotional spectrum wasn’t broad enough for you, you can also pick up an expansion pack with the words obsolete, ready, alone, believer, resentful, delusional, infected, contagious, withdrawn, dead, entitled, disappointed and doomed. PMA everyday.

The masks feature an adjustable noseband, with hook and loop fastening system, an adjustable ringlet, an interior filter pocket, a 3D chin panel and triple-layered cotton protection. The original mask pack will set you back USD $35, while the expansion pack is $15. Cop one of the Nine Inch Nails face masks for yourself here.

This isn’t the band’s first foray into coronavirus merch. Last month the goth icons have rolled out a new range of fantastically bleak merch inspired by the pandemic. There’s an indictment of American politics with a “USAshamed” shirt, and a more hopeful tee emblazoned with the song title ‘We’re In This Together’ from the band’s 1999 record The Fragile.

In other news, Trent Reznor is set to feature on the forthcoming season of Netflix’s Song Exploder, where he’ll delve into the band’s landmark 1994 song ‘Hurt’.

“I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017, and afterward, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?’” Song Exploder host and executive producer Hrishikesh Hirway explained in a statement.

The episode will premiere on Netflix on December 15th.