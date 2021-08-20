Nine Inch Nails have announced via Twitter that they are cancelling all of their upcoming 2021 concert performances.

The band posted a statement to Twitter on Thursday, August 20th, sharing their disappointment at the development. “It’s with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year,” they wrote.

“When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information. pic.twitter.com/XYboGA7FBw — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 19, 2021

Reaction was mixed in the comments to the band’s post. “How many have gotten sick, maybe seriously, as a result of attending your concerts in the past 30 years,” one user asked. “How many were injured in the pit? People know the risks and still choose to celebrate life but now you have become Mother forcing them to stay where they are, safe under wing.”

Others were more reasonable though, with another user saying, “Thank you for doing the right thing. Seeing these packed venues as of late is concerning. I was hoping when I bought my tix for my shows in 2021 we would be in a better place but we aren’t and selfish artists refuse to put their fans health first.”

Nine Inch Nails had some big dates forthcoming too, with two headlining shows with the Pixies at the Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, scheduled for September 21st and 23rd. Ticket holders for these shows will be refunded. They’re just the latest big artist to cancel their touring plans due to COVID-19, with Stevie Nicks and Garth Brooks also making the tough decision recently.

Check out Nine Inch Nails’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: