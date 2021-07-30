Halsey has dropped the latest trailer for her upcoming film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which features a snippet of her collaboration with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

ICYMI, last month Halsey announced that she had collaborated with the Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriting duo on her new album, also called If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Now, she has dropped the second teaser for the hour-long film, which will accompany the album.

The new trailer, labelled the “woman/god trailer,” features surreal, gothic imagery, and is soundtracked by a yet-to-be-named song.

From what we can tell, it sounds like a moody, slow-building synthpop number that has all the hallmarks of a Reznor and Ross track.

The teaser comes in what has been an incredibly busy time for Halsey, both professionally and personally.

Earlier this month, she welcomed her first child with partner Alev Aydin.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

She took to Instagram to announce baby Ender Ridley Aydin’s arrival, which she described as a “rare and euphoric birth” that was “powered by love”.

The singer first announced her pregnancy back in January, after having previously opened up about struggling with her reproductive health due to endometriosis.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she had gotten pregnant the year before her career took off, but suffered a miscarriage prior to a scheduled performance.

She went on to describe the show as “the angriest performance that [she’d] ever done in [her] life.”

“That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a fucking human being any more’,” she said.

“This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up.”

For more on this topic, check out the Indie and Pop Observers.

Check out the second trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, featuring a Halsey song produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: