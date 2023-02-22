Eric Holder, the man responsible for the tragic murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019, has been handed a sentence of 60 years to life in prison.

As per TMZ, the sentence was delivered following his previous guilty verdict for first-degree murder in a Los Angeles court.

Holder’s crime shocked the world, as he shot the late rapper in broad daylight, and then kicked him in the head after riddling his body with bullets. Prosecutors presented brutal details of the crime to the jury, including Holder’s personal attack on Hussle.

During the trial, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney recounted Holder’s last words to Hussle: “You’re through,” he said, to which the rapper replied, “You got me.”

Holder was also found guilty of two attempts of voluntary manslaughter, two accounts of assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon, after shooting two other individuals in the process of murdering Hussle.

Holder may find himself in danger while in prison, as he was previously attacked by fellow inmates while in county jail. The assault left him with a deep wound on the back of his head that required medical attention and delayed his trial.

At 33 years old, Holder will be an elderly man before he is even eligible for release.

Hussle died in 2019 at the age of 33. Formerly involved in gangs while growing up, the rapper had become deeply involved in helping his community before his death, including reaching out to the Los Angeles Police Department in a bid to prevent gang violence in his neighbourhood.

Following his passing, Hussle was given two posthumous Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Song Collaboration in 2020. He was also later given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.