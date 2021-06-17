This year marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s groundbreaking second album, Nevermind, and it looks as though Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl are planning a special celebration.

Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl recently sat down with Uncut magazine for a retrospective interview, reflecting on the legacy of Nevermind. During the interview, Novoselic teased that their may be a reissue on the cards.

“We’re going to have the 30-year ‘Nevermind’, but we’re still putting it together,” Novoselic teased of the release. The bassist went on to allude to new, rare material. “It’s kind of late! What’s on it? You’ll see, I don’t want to spoil the surprise!”

The bassist added: “The anniversary is really for the fans and what the album means to them. If it helps people make some sense of the world, that’s great. You have to figure it out for yourself, though.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Dave Grohl mused on the success of Nevermind, revealing that he had low expectations for the record.

Grohl reminisced that before Nevermind was released to the world, friends, family and musician contemporaries told the band that the record was going to be “fucking huge.”

“Donita [Sparks] from L7 came by and said we were going to be fucking huge,” Grohl recalled. “My old friend Barrett Jones, who I had grown up with in Virginia, who was a musician and a producer himself, heard ‘Lithium’ and said we were going to be fucking huge. He thought ‘Lithium’ should be the first single.”

Despite the overwhelming praise, Grohl had his doubts, “‘Well, it’s nice of you to say so, but there is no fucking way that is ever going to happen.”

“It seemed totally implausible that we would ever even get close to that kind of success,” he added.

The new issue of Uncut will arrive on Thursday, June 17th.