No Doubt marked the final show of their 2026 Sphere residency in Las Vegas with a very special guest appearance.

Olivia Rodrigo joined Gwen Stefani and co. for a brief moment onstage (see below).

Her surprise cameo came as part of Stefani’s regular routine of pulling fans out of the crowd throughout the band’s 18-show Sphere residency, bringing them onstage for hugs between songs.

On Saturday night, one fan’s poster in the crowd caught her eye: “I’m just a girl who wants the last hug at the last Sphere show.”

“Get up here right now and give me the last hug,” Stefani told the person holding the sign, which was soon revealed to be none other than Rodrigo.

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“Is that Olivia Rodrigo?” Stefani gasped. “Oh my gosh. Give it up for Olivia Rodrigo! She has a new record that just came out.”

“No Doubt best band in the world!” Rodrigo said when it was her turn on the microphone. “I love you so much!”

Rodrigo then exited the stage. “That was really her,” Stefani told the shocked crowd.

Rodrigo, of course, has joined No Doubt onstage before, acting as their surprise guest during the band’s Coachella set in 2024.

Rodrigo’s surprise Sphere appearance came one day after the release of You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, her already-acclaimed new album.

“A major strength of the album is how much Rodrigo’s storytelling has matured,” Rolling Stone wrote in a 4.5/5 review. “For a girl who went stratospheric belting about teenage heartbreak on ‘Drivers License’ at 17, there’s new wisdom as she comes to the brutal realisation that you can adore someone more than anything and still have to let them go. She lands so many gutting lines”