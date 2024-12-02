Green Music Australia, the country’s peak body for music and the environment, has launched a t-shirt fundraising campaign, “No Music On A Dead Planet”, to mobilise the music community for urgent climate action.

The first artists to feature in the campaign are Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers and Midnight Oil – with their limited edition designs now available for pre-order. More artists and their limited edition designs will be revealed over the next six months.

Each design over the six-month period will be available for pre-order for two weeks and manufactured on 100% recycled garments by Tmorrow Apparel and printed using water-based and eco-friendly inks via Merch Jungle. Profits from the sales will help to activate fans and musicians to speak up about the climate and advocate for the planet.

It’s the second time Green Music Australia has run the campaign. In 2022, the campaign reached 7.4 million fans at live shows and across social media, with national coverage and support from artists like Tame Impala, Angie McMahon, and Jimmy Barnes.

Rob Hirst, drummer for Midnight Oil said: “With climate change leadership set to fail in the U.S.A., it’s even more urgent for the rest of the world to step up. Green Music Australia says ‘stay the course with renewables’, and I’m proud to be a patron of this progressive and positive organisation.”

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers said: “As a band, we want to lead by example in the sustainability space. The NO MUSIC ON A DEAD PLANET message is a powerful reminder that without a healthy planet, there’s no future for any of us—or for music. For us, it’s about ensuring that the art we create isn’t at the expense of the world we all share.”

Pre-orders for Midnight Oil and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers exclusive designs are available for a 1-week period until December 9, midnight AEDT.