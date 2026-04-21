It was only a matter of time before Noah Kahan’s folk-pop anthems found their way to the iconic office space, and his NPR Noah Kahan Tiny Desk concert did not disappoint.

The Vermont singer-songwriter delivered a stunning four-song set, giving fans a taste of his forthcoming album, The Great Divide, due out this Friday, by debuting two brand new tracks.

Kicking things off with the previously unheard “American Cars,” Kahan and his band eased into the set with delicate multi-part harmonies. The set also included the upcoming album’s title track, “The Great Divide,” and a heartfelt rendition of “Orange Juice,” a standout from his 2022 breakthrough album, Stick Season.

“The songs are really sad, I know that, so thank you, guys, for keeping your smiles on your faces,” Kahan quipped. “I’m leaving my Lexapro for you guys — I figure we can treat it like a take-one, leave-one penny system. Ten milligrams, severe side effects.”

He closed out the performance with another debut, “Paid Time Off,” which he called “one of my favourite songs” from the new record. The track builds from a mellow start into a plucky, back-porch groove perfect for a bittersweet singalong.

You can watch the full performance below.

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The performance comes just a week after Kahan announced he will head to Australia and New Zealand this year in support of the album, with stops confirmed for Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

Kahan will be joined by fellow US singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi across all dates.