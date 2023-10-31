You can always tell how popular an international artist is by how quickly shows are added to their Australian tour – in Noah Kahan’s case, it was a matter of days.

The US singer-songwriter, well-known for both solo songs and big collaborations with the likes of Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves, is coming to Australia in early 2024 to grace arenas and outdoor stages across the country.

After shows were initially announced in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth, it wasn’t long before the tour was being extended in a big way: Sydney and Melbourne got additional shows, while the Brisbane show was upgraded to a larger venue (see full details below).

But it wasn’t that surprising for an artist who’s recently exploded into the mainstream from his humble Vermont beginnings. Kahan’s most recent album, Stick Season, was a revelation in 2022, reaching the top 20 in countries around the world including the US, Australia, Canada, and Ireland.

A single with Post Malone soon followed, and “Dial Drunk” quickly became a huge streaming success, bringing Kahan to a wider audience. Songs alongside Lizzy McAlpine and Kacey Musgraves came afterwards, adding to Kahan’s impressive list of collaborators.

Years before, his collaboration with Julia Michaels, “Hurt Somebody”, first brought him to prominence in Australia, reaching number 14 on the ARIA Singles Chart.

Still just 26, Kahan has been very busy on the live circuit this year, performing at iconic venues such as New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and London’s O2 Arena over the last six months. Not bad for a boy from Strafford, Vermont.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Noah Kahan 2024 Australian Tour

Tickets available via livenation.com

Wednesday, January 17th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, January 18th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, January 20th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 23rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, January 24th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, January 27th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA