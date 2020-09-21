He’s never been one to keep his opinion to himself, and now Noel Gallagher has blamed America for the sexualisation of female artists, insisting that Brits would “never” do such a thing.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the former Oasis singer discussed Miley Cyrus’ ‘Midnight Sky’ performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, in which she performed on top of a giant disco wrecking ball in reference to her popular track ‘Wrecking Ball’.

“That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some fucking shit and even my nine-year-old [Sonny] said, ‘Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?’” Gallagher said.

”Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female. This has all come from America – that juvenile, jock, stupid fucking culture.”

Interestingly enough, his comments come after Miley Cyrus recently spoke out about sexist behaviour by MTV that unfolded prior to that performance, saying:

“The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the fucking lights off,” Cyrus said. “You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.”

The singer then recalled how getting jewellery was caught in her dress, leading one MTV producer to comment: “You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.”

Cyrus continued: “And I said, ‘Well, a guy wouldn’t be doing this because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to.’”

In other Noel Gallagher news, the controversial muso has again caused a stir after he dismissed the use of masks amid the global pandemic as “bollocks”, saying: “You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can fucking go down the pub and be surrounded by every fucking cunt. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’”

Gallagher added “Listen to me, it’s not a law. There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now.”

