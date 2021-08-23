Former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher has announced that he plans to go sober for 12 weeks – after he’s finished up partying in Spain.

The rocker 54-year-old rocker told Matt Morgan’s Funny How? podcast that he is planning the nix the drinking for a few months after being advised to by doctors.

“I’m going on the wagon and I’ve fixed a date,” Noel said.

“I think it’s going to be like the 12th of September because I’ve got parties to attend to and the last one is on the 11th.

“And then I’m going to go on the wagon for 12 weeks, I think. I’ve been fucking smashing the arse out of it in Ibiza.”

The ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ singer went on to say he felt healthier after taking a three-month booze hiatus in Los Angeles in 2011 while making his first solo album.

“I was on my own so I wasn’t going out at all,” Noel revealed. “If you’re a drinker you’ve got a slightly addictive personality. Once you pass the initial couple of weeks you start to feel better and you get addicted to that.”

“When I came back from the States, I looked about five years younger.”

Given that Noel has previously admitted to “making shit up” when he suffers a memory lapse onstage, it sounds like a booze break might be for the best.

In an interview with The Sun, Gallagher said he often gets “brain freeze.”

“I get them when I’m doing gigs to 70,000 people,” he said.

“As the next line is coming I think, ‘Seriously, what is the next line to this song?’ You’re thinking, ‘I genuinely don’t know what it is’. Somehow it falls out of the sky. But sometimes I just have to make shit up.”

“My band will say, ‘Are they the right lyrics?’ And I go, ‘I don’t think so’. I’ve played ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ a billion times and sometimes I think, ‘What is the first line?’.”

Check out ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: