Noel Gallagher has revealed he is considering selling the rights to his back catalogue in 2025.

When asked in an interview with Apple Music Hits’ Matt Wilkinson (via NME) whether he would be open to the idea, Gallagher replied: “Well, I get mine [the rights to the catalogue] back, all of it, in 2025, because I’ve been knocking years off the deal as opposed to taking money advances.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t need it anymore,'” he said.

He continued: “The way that I look at it is I’ll be approaching 60, and it’s like, do I want to leave it to my kids, who’ll probably swap it for a fucking PlayStation game? Or do I get rid of it now and set everybody up for life? Because I’ve always wanted to buy a fucking 88 superyacht, and call it… You know, you see them in the sea, and it’s like ‘Ocean Breeze’. I want to call mine ‘Mega Mega White Thing’. Like the biggest fucking superyacht of all time.”

Gallagher added that he will “see how I feel in 2025” when it comes to a possible sale.

“But my idea now is to kind of sell it,” he added. “But then you walk that tight rope of, ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ could be in a shampoo advert. You’ve got to kind of take that into consideration.

“And they, whoever buys it, can do what they want with it. So there’s a long, long, long conversation to be had.”

If Noel Gallagher were to sell the rights to his back catalogue, he would be joining artists like Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Paul Simon, who have all sold at least partial rights to their music.

