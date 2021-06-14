Noel Gallagher has opened up about his forthcoming album, revealing that his new tracks will feature a “more acoustic” sound.

The 54-year-old muso discussed the sound of his latest tracks, hinting that the sound could be more in line with his Oasis roots.

“It’s leaning to be more acoustic, actually,” Noel revealed.

“There will be more acoustic tracks on it than I would do and the reason for that is that I did those EPs the year before last and I was in that frame of mind to something electronic.

“If I hadn’t done that, my next album would have been like those EPs. So that’s given me a thing to react against. It’s more acoustic and a lot slower paced and bit more atmospheric.

He added: “It’s good, though. Really good. There are some bangers on there as well.”

While the tracks are still currently in the demo stage, Gallagher said he’s content with how they’re coming along.

“The stuff that I’ve written I’m kind of in the process of putting it all together. I’d say I’ve got about four or five new tunes which are all in the demo stage, but they’re really good, really varied as well.”

In another recent interview with The New Cue, Noel revealed that being forced into lockdown in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic had him writing more songs than ever.

“In the first three months I think I wrote more songs in that period than I would ever have done which is where the idea of the best of came from,” he said.

“I don’t think it’d be coming out if it wasn’t for lockdown. It was a chance to get in the studio and do some songs that I’d nearly completed that I thought were alright for a best of.”

Check out ‘Flying on the Ground’ by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: