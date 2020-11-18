Noel Gallagher has reflected on Oasis’ perennial hit, ‘Wonderwall’, admitting that he doesn’t quite understand why it’s become such a cultural touchstone.

The Manchester rocker recently sat down with Lithium to reflect on the 20th anniversary of Oasis’s landmark album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.

During the interview, Gallagher admitted that nobody in the band can make heads or tails of the success of ‘Wonderwall’. In fact, Gallagher’s relationship to the 1995 record is all a bit hazy on account of the whirlwind way it came about.

“…[I]t happened very quickly and no one’s got a really great deal of recollection about any of it,” Noel said. The recording process of Morning Glory took place over three weeks. The first week was dedicated to recording, the second week dedicated to punching on, and the third week dedicated to finishing the album.

“So we did it in essentially 12 days, which is crazy when you think about it,” he explained. “We didn’t now what the album would become or what it would mean today.”

On ‘Wonderwall’, Noel mused: “It’s a strange thing because we didn’t perform that song for a long time because we could never get it right,” he said. “And like I said, Liam hated it; I’m not sure the rest of the band were too keen on it. Why that song took hold on the planet the way that it did is crazy; there’s no rhyme or reason for it — it just is.”

“It’s mad when you think of it, and I try not to think of it, you know — it’s just one of my songs.”

Check out ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis:

Oasis celebrated the 25th anniversary of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? with a special, commemorative vinyl reissue of the album. The remastered album is available as both a picture disc and a two-LP silver heavyweight vinyl.