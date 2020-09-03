Oasis will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal second studio album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? next month.

To commemorate the milestone, Big Brother Recordings has announced that they will be releasing the landmark album on a series of limited-edition vinyl.

Set to arrive on Wednesday, October 2nd — 25 years to the day of its original release — the remastered album will be available as both a picture disc and a two-LP silver heavyweight vinyl.

Preorders for the limited edition reissue via the Oasis webstore will arrive with a replica of Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyric sheet for ‘Wonderwall.’ Head to the website for more information.

Check out the trailer for the (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 25th anniversary release:

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? – 25th Anniversary Reissue vinyl tracklist:

A1 “Hello” (Remastered)

A2 “Roll With It” (Remastered)

A3 “Wonderwall” (Remastered) B1 “Don’t Look Back In Anger” (Remastered)

B2 “Hey Now!” (Remastered)

B3 “[Untitled]” (Remastered)

B4 “Bonehead’s Bank Holiday” (Remastered) C1 “Some Might Say” (Remastered)

C2 “Cast No Shadow” (Remastered)

C3 “She’s Electric” (Remastered) D1 “Morning Glor”y (Remastered)

D2 “[Untitled]” (Remastered)

D3 Champagne Supernova (Remastered)

Back in April, Gallagher unearthed an unheard Oasis ‘Don’t Stop…’ demo whilst rummaging through his CD collections amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked CDs I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” the singer wrote in a note posted to Twitter at the time.

“As fate would have it I have stumbled upon an old demo which I thought had been lost forever,” he continued, adding that the only version of the song that’s “out there” was from a “soundcheck in Hong Kong 15 years ago”.

Check out ‘Don’t Stop…’ by Oasis: