Former Oasis co-frontman Noel Gallagher has ruled out the prospect of the band reunited, saying that there is “no point.”

in a recent interview with Pub Talk laughed at the idea of joining musical forces with his brother Liam Gallagher once more.

“Er, would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?” He said. “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it.”

“If we got back together there would be a circus – and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy. He’s [Liam Gallagher] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”

Oasis disbanded in 2009 after a very public and bitter feud between brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher. The pair supposedly made peace a few years ago, but the band has never gotten back together.

Every year since they sensationally broke up, there have been whispers about Oasis possibly getting back together again, despite the brother’s various feuds over the years.

And, while Noel has ruled out the idea of Oasis reuniting, it seems that his brother Liam hasn’t.

“I’d love Oasis to get back together,” Liam said in an interview with The Times in February this year. “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing (my solo career).”

Liam added: “We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.” The ‘Wonderwall’ singer also revealed that he thought his brother acts “like he’s been abducted.”

“But you know I love him,” he said. “We split up nearly 13 years ago. It’s ridiculous. We can go on about whose fault it is, but he’s his own man. If he really wanted to get in contact, for my mum’s sake, he could do it, but he obviously doesn’t want to. There are only so many olive branches you can offer.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.