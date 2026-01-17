NOFX have announced the upcoming release of a feature-length documentary that chronicles their tumultuous four-decade journey through punk rock.

Per Rolling Stone, the film, titled 40 Years of F-ckin’ Up, promises an unfiltered examination of the band’s chaotic rise from drug-addled teenagers to punk rock icons.

Founding member Fat Mike said the documentary is currently in post-production during a visit to The Punk Rock Museum’s NOFX exhibition this week.

“Most people wouldn’t be OK with releasing a film that shows footage of getting whipped in their dungeon, or their drug use for the past 20 years, or dressing up like a rubber cheap whore, or the ambulance ride when they were naked while puking and shitting blood… I’m not like most people,” Fat Mike stated.

The documentary will feature interviews with all original NOFX members, including guitarist Eric Melvin, lead guitarist Aaron ‘El Hefe’ Abeyta, and drummer Erik Sandin. Director James Buddy Day helms the project, with the band members serving as executive producers alongside Gary Ousdahl, Cisco Adler, and Jon Nadeau for Pyramid Productions.

Beyond documenting the band’s history, the NOFX documentary will debut new music from the group. The exclusive material will only be accessible to audiences who attend theatrical screenings of the film.

“Working with Fat Mike, the band, and the entire NOFX crew has been like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” Buddy Day said. “This is the punkest band ever — and their story is exactly as insane as you’d expect: hilarious, painful, reckless, and deeply human.

“Digging through decades of footage, I saw things I’ll never unsee — but that honesty is what makes this film essential.”