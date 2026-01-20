NOFX frontman Fat Mike is facing legal action from his longtime bandmate Eric Melvin, according to news shared this weekend.

The development was revealed at a Punk Rock Museum event in Las Vegas, where drummer Erik ‘Smelly’ Sandin made a statement before a scheduled roundtable discussion.

Sandin claimed himself the “spokesperson for the band and the most level-headed one”, and explained to the crowd that Melvin was absent because his legal team had served Fat Mike with civil legal papers early Monday morning – just hours after NOFX’s final concert.

Per Loudwire, the filings reportedly accuse Fat Mike of “legal financial malfeasance”, though no specific details about the allegations have been made public.

Sandin described the timing as heartbreaking, noting that the band had just finished what was an emotional and celebratory conclusion to their 42-year career together. “That letter broke my heart, as well as the rest of the band and the crew. It still hurts today and it hurts right now saying it.”

He stressed that Melvin has instructed that all communication about the matter go through attorneys.

Speaking personally, Sandin defended Fat Mike’s character, saying he has known him for more than four decades and, while “a lot of things” about him are complicated, Mike is “not a thief”. He doubled down: “I will go on record saying he is not a thief.”

He added that the band hopes the issue will be resolved quickly but declined to discuss further due to the ongoing legal process.

NOFX – formed in 1983 with Fat Mike, Melvin and Sandin as core members – officially played their final show in 2024, after releasing a string of albums over their lengthy career. Across five decades, the band released 15 studio albums, starting with 1988’s Liberal Animation and concluding with 2022’s Double Album. Though their final live show took place in October 2024, the band issued a new single titled “Barcelona” last year that was included on a late 2025 compilation from the band, A-H.

A feature-length documentary chronicling the band’s 40 years, 40 Years of F**kin’ Up, is also in post-production and expected to premiere this year. The documentary will feature interviews with all original NOFX members, including Sandin, Melvin, and lead guitarist Aaron ‘El Hefe’ Abeyta. Director James Buddy Day helmed the project, with the band members serving as executive producers alongside Gary Ousdahl, Cisco Adler, and Jon Nadeau for Pyramid Productions.

Beyond documenting the band’s history, the NOFX documentary will debut new music from the group. The exclusive material will only be accessible to audiences who attend theatrical screenings of the film.