Northlane are giving fans a rare chance to catch them up close in 2026, announcing a run of regional and suburban shows in some of the country’s most intimate venues.

The 10-date Australian tour will take place across March and April, opening in Townsville on March 26th and moving through Mackay, Rockhampton, Brisbane, Miranda, the Central Coast, Torquay, Melbourne, Hobart and Forth in Tasmania before wrapping up on April 18th.

Rather than sticking to the usual big-room circuit, the band are deliberately chasing smaller venues — a move that promises sweatier rooms, closer crowds and a reminder of the DIY roots that shaped one of Australia’s most internationally-respected heavy acts.

They’ll be joined along the way by fellow heavy favourites Inertia and Reliqa, with Heartline appearing on select Victorian and Tasmanian dates.

For Northlane, the tour arrives off the back of more than a decade of steady evolution and global success. Across six albums, the band have landed multiple chart-toppers, including ARIA No. 1 records Obsidian and Node, alongside top-three debuts for Singularity, Mesmer and Alien.

They’ve also taken home three consecutive ARIA Awards for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album and two AIR Awards, cementing their place as one of Australia’s most influential modern metal exports.

Over the past year alone, Northlane have toured relentlessly across Australia, Asia, Europe and North America, appearing at major international festivals including Download UK, Rock Am Ring, Graspop and Aftershock.

In 2026, they’re set to return to North America with Dayseeker, tackle a fresh run of European dates and appear on Australia’s first-ever Hellbound Cruise, making this local tour a rare pause in an otherwise non-stop global schedule.

Support act Inertia bring their own momentum to the run, following the release of their debut album Second Shadow. Entirely self-produced and fiercely DIY, the Melbourne-based quartet have built a reputation on work ethic and emotionally charged live shows that blur the line between metalcore, dark pop and alternative rock.

Sydney outfit Reliqa arrive fresh from the acclaim surrounding their debut Secrets of the Future, a bold, genre-hopping record that fuses modern metal with electronica, pop and prog influences. Their live shows have become known for their intensity and theatrical edge, making them a natural fit alongside Northlane.

Meanwhile, Adelaide’s Heartline continue to earn their reputation as one of the country’s most promising alternative acts, rounding out the lineup on select southern dates.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Tuesday, February 10th at 11am local time via Destroy All Lines, with pre sale registration now open.

Northlane Australian Tour 2026

with Inertia, Reliqa & Heartline (at select dates)

Pre sale open now, tickets on sale Tuesday, February 10th 11am local time via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, March 26th

The Warehouse, Townsville QLD with Inertia + Reliqa The Warehouse, Townsville QLD with Inertia + Reliqa Friday, March 27th

Seabreeze, Mackay QLD with Inertia + Reliqa

Saturday, March 28th

Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton QLD with Inertia + Reliqa

Sunday, March 29th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD with Inertia + Reliqa

Wednesday, April 1st

Miranda Hotel, Miranda NSW with Inertia + Reliqa

Thursday, April 2nd

Drifters Wharf, Central Coast NSW with Inertia + Reliqa

Saturday, April 11th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC with Inertia + Heartline

Sunday, April 12th

Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC***

Friday, April 17th

Altar Bar, Hobart TAS with Reliqa + Heartline

Saturday, April 18th

Forth Pub, Forth TAS with Reliqa + Heartline

*** Northlane appearing only