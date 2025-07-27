Nothing But Thieves will perform two headline shows in Australia this January.

Presented by Live Nation and Face To Face Touring, the band will play at Hindley St Music Hall in Adelaide on Monday, January 26th, and at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Wednesday, January 28th. These dates follow their previously announced appearances alongside Australian band Ocean Alley and Rainbow Kitten Surprise at outdoor summer shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Nothing But Thieves is known for blending alternative rock, electronica, and anthemic pop in their music. Since their debut, the band has sold 1.7 million albums globally and accumulated 2.2 billion streams. They have completed sold-out tours across the UK and Europe, including two shows at London’s Wembley Arena, and have performed at major festivals such as Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, Mad Cool, and Rock Werchter. The band has earned multiple Gold and Platinum certifications and received critical acclaim for their experimental sound and emotive songwriting.

Their fourth album, Dead City Club, has reached number one on the charts in the UK and the Netherlands. It also achieved career-high chart positions in Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Germany.

Tickets for the headline shows go on sale on Friday, August 1st at 1pm local time. Members of My Live Nation and Face To Face Touring can access a presale starting Thursday, 31 July at 12pm local time, ending Friday, 1 August at 12pm. Fans can register for presale access via livenation.com.au or facetofacetouring.com.au.

Nothing But Thieves Australian Tour 2026

Saturday, January 24th

Catani Gardens, Melbourne, VIC * Monday, January 26th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA – New Show Wednesday, January 28th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW – New Show Friday, January 30th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD * Saturday, January 31st

The Domain, Sydney, NSW *