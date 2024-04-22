Kanye West has made a bold entry into the notable ongoing feud between Drake and several other rap artists (of course he has).

Shortly after Drake released his AI-assisted diss track “Taylor Made Freestyle” targeting Kendrick Lamar, Kanye premiered his own remix titled “Like That” on Justin Laboy’s radio show, The Download.

The original track, a collaboration between Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin, has been a catalyst in the escalating tensions within the rap community.

In his remix, Kanye not only targets Drake but also takes a swipe at J. Cole, adding fuel to the fire in the rap industry’s current disputes. He critiqued Drake’s record deals with some searing lines, including a pointed reference to Drake’s lucrative contract with Universal Music Group signed in 2022. Kanye’s lyrics also disparaged J. Cole, suggesting that playing J. Cole’s music could be unappealing to women.

Additionally, Kanye used social media to promote his remix, sharing an X-rated meme that poked fun at J. Cole’s fanbase, further stirring controversy.

The release of “Like That” remix seems to be Kanye’s way of reasserting his presence in the music industry, following a period of decreased public favor due to his controversial statements last year. His recent album Vultures marked a significant comeback, though, with the lead single “Carnival” hitting #1 on the charts. A recent post by Kanye hinted at a potential collaboration with Metro Boomin, indicating that his involvement in the music industry’s ongoing disputes is far from over.

Drake, on the other hand, continues to provoke Kendrick Lamar, urging him to respond to his track “Push Ups”, which was leaked and then officially released last Friday. To intensify his challenge, Drake utilized AI-generated vocals of iconic West Coast rappers Tupac and Snoop Dogg in another freestyle titled “Taylor Made”, which wasn’t well received by most in the hip hop community.

The feud, which has seen various artists taking sides and releasing diss tracks, shows no signs of abating. With Kanye’s latest move, the rap community remains in a state of anticipation and tension, waiting to see how other artists involved will respond.

As of now, Kanye’s “Like That” remix has not been released on streaming platforms, but there are rumours of an upcoming version featuring rapper Pusha T, hinting that this musical conflict might continue to evolve.