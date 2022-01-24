Have you ever dreamt of making your musical dreams a reality by bringing your sounds to the massed audience of a festival crowd? Well, Yours & Owls are here to ensure your dreams come true.
Just a couple of months ago, the beloved Yours & Owls festival unveiled its stacked 2022 lineup. Headlined by Adelaide’s own Hilltop Hoods, and featuring big names like BENEE, Bliss N Eso, Flight Facilities, Peking Duk, and Violent Soho, it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest bills on the local music scene that we’ll see for 2022.
But have you taken a really close look at that lineup? Go ahead, we’ll give you a chance to go back and review it. Did you see what’s missing? That’s right; you!
Yours & Owls and don’t bore us have partnered up to offer local one local Aussie act the chance to be added to the festival lineup. A massive opportunity for any artist, it’s bound to be a huge boost for the winning act, giving them a chance to perform their massive songs – regardless of genre – for legions of salivating music fans. What better way to kick off a career, or add another huge milestone, than by saying you opened for the likes of The Jungle Giants or Ruby Fields?
Enter to play at Yours & Owls Festival here
Well, that all sounds well and good, but how do you enter? Well, it’s actually pretty simple, and from today, all you need to do is head over to the don’t bore us website, log in, create an account (or sign up if you don’t have one already), and submit the Spotify URL of your latest release via the Yours & Owls competition page.
After February 1st, don’t bore us will be picking 25 of their favourite artists to progress to round two, before it’s opened up to the general public.
From February 7th, the public will be able to provide their ratings for the top 25 acts, with a live tally showing the top ten and giving an idea of who is in the running to progress to the next round.
Love Ruby Fields?
Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
On March 7th, the top ten will progress to round three, where the Yours & Owls team will pick their favourite act from the top ten. The winning act will then be contacted in mid-to-late March and offered a once-in-a-lifetime festival slot.
In addition to the chance of winning the chance to play the festival, the winning act will also receive $500 fully delivered (i.e. any costs associated with the performance including but not limited to travel, accomodation, production, rehearsals, etc will all be inclusive of fee).
Whether you’ve been selling out local venues for a couple of years, or whether you’re about to form a band the second you finish reading this article, any Aussie artist is eligible to enter the comp. So if you want to add ‘Yours & Owls festival performer’ onto your resumé, be sure to head along to don’t bore us and start submitting your music for the chance to win this massive prize pack.
In the meantime, refresh your memory with all of the huge names that are on the bill for this year’s festivities by checking out the lineup below.
Check out Hilltop Hoods’ ‘I’m Good?’:
Yours & Owls 2022
Hilltop Hoods
BENEE
Bliss n Eso
Flight Facilities
The Jungle Giants
Peking Duk
Violent Soho
Joined By…
(The Return Of) Faker
Harvey Sutherland
Jack River
Lastlings
Late Nite Tuff Guy
LDRU
Luca Brasi
Hiatus Kaiyote
Ruby Fields
San Cisco
Arno Faraji
Barkaa
Big Twisty & The Funknasty
Budjerah
The Buoys
Fergus James
Floodlights
Hope D
Jen Cloher
Karate Boogaloo
King Stingray
The Meanies
Miiesha
Ninajirachi
Nyxen
Private Function
Surprise Chef
Sycco
The Terrys
Vlossom
1300
Alter Boy
Babitha
Bakers Eddy
Boom Child
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Clamm
Clypso
C.O.F.F.I.N
Death By Denim
Good Lekker
Nooky
Rest For The Wicked
The Rions
Shady Nasty
Sophiya
To Octavia
Amends
Bored Shorts
Charbel
Chimers
Chloe Dadd
Classic
Club Camel
Drift
Hellcat Speedracer
Imaginary People
Kitten Heel
Lizzie Jack & The Beanstalks
Miners
The Morning Mood
Nosedive
Nothing Rhymes With David
Placement
Private Wives
Proposal
Radicals
Satin Cali
Sesame Girl
Solo Career
Stephen Bourke
Topnovil
Plus DJ’s at Das Schmelthaus
L N T G
Jennifer Loveless
Toni Yotzi
Ayebatonye
DJ Plead
Barney In The Tunnel
Foura
Body Promise
Randy Knuckles
Cover Sound System
Beachcombers
Wilder & Pryor
Saturday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 3rd, 2022
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
More Info: Yours & Owls