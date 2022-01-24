Have you ever dreamt of making your musical dreams a reality by bringing your sounds to the massed audience of a festival crowd? Well, Yours & Owls are here to ensure your dreams come true.

Just a couple of months ago, the beloved Yours & Owls festival unveiled its stacked 2022 lineup. Headlined by Adelaide’s own Hilltop Hoods, and featuring big names like BENEE, Bliss N Eso, Flight Facilities, Peking Duk, and Violent Soho, it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest bills on the local music scene that we’ll see for 2022.

But have you taken a really close look at that lineup? Go ahead, we’ll give you a chance to go back and review it. Did you see what’s missing? That’s right; you!

Yours & Owls and don’t bore us have partnered up to offer local one local Aussie act the chance to be added to the festival lineup. A massive opportunity for any artist, it’s bound to be a huge boost for the winning act, giving them a chance to perform their massive songs – regardless of genre – for legions of salivating music fans. What better way to kick off a career, or add another huge milestone, than by saying you opened for the likes of The Jungle Giants or Ruby Fields?

Well, that all sounds well and good, but how do you enter? Well, it’s actually pretty simple, and from today, all you need to do is head over to the don’t bore us website, log in, create an account (or sign up if you don’t have one already), and submit the Spotify URL of your latest release via the Yours & Owls competition page.

After February 1st, don’t bore us will be picking 25 of their favourite artists to progress to round two, before it’s opened up to the general public.

From February 7th, the public will be able to provide their ratings for the top 25 acts, with a live tally showing the top ten and giving an idea of who is in the running to progress to the next round.

On March 7th, the top ten will progress to round three, where the Yours & Owls team will pick their favourite act from the top ten. The winning act will then be contacted in mid-to-late March and offered a once-in-a-lifetime festival slot.

In addition to the chance of winning the chance to play the festival, the winning act will also receive $500 fully delivered (i.e. any costs associated with the performance including but not limited to travel, accomodation, production, rehearsals, etc will all be inclusive of fee).

Whether you’ve been selling out local venues for a couple of years, or whether you’re about to form a band the second you finish reading this article, any Aussie artist is eligible to enter the comp. So if you want to add ‘Yours & Owls festival performer’ onto your resumé, be sure to head along to don’t bore us and start submitting your music for the chance to win this massive prize pack.

In the meantime, refresh your memory with all of the huge names that are on the bill for this year’s festivities by checking out the lineup below.

Check out Hilltop Hoods’ ‘I’m Good?’:

Yours & Owls 2022

Hilltop Hoods

BENEE

Bliss n Eso

Flight Facilities

The Jungle Giants

Peking Duk

Violent Soho

Joined By…

(The Return Of) Faker

Harvey Sutherland

Jack River

Lastlings

Late Nite Tuff Guy

LDRU

Luca Brasi

Hiatus Kaiyote

Ruby Fields

San Cisco

Arno Faraji

Barkaa

Big Twisty & The Funknasty

Budjerah

The Buoys

Fergus James

Floodlights

Hope D

Jen Cloher

Karate Boogaloo

King Stingray

The Meanies

Miiesha

Ninajirachi

Nyxen

Private Function

Surprise Chef

Sycco

The Terrys

Vlossom

1300

Alter Boy

Babitha

Bakers Eddy

Boom Child

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Clamm

Clypso

C.O.F.F.I.N

Death By Denim

Good Lekker

Nooky

Rest For The Wicked

The Rions

Shady Nasty

Sophiya

To Octavia

Amends

Bored Shorts

Charbel

Chimers

Chloe Dadd

Classic

Club Camel

Drift

Hellcat Speedracer

Imaginary People

Kitten Heel

Lizzie Jack & The Beanstalks

Miners

The Morning Mood

Nosedive

Nothing Rhymes With David

Placement

Private Wives

Proposal

Radicals

Satin Cali

Sesame Girl

Solo Career

Stephen Bourke

Topnovil

Plus DJ’s at Das Schmelthaus

L N T G

Jennifer Loveless

Toni Yotzi

Ayebatonye

DJ Plead

Barney In The Tunnel

Foura

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cover Sound System

Beachcombers

Wilder & Pryor

Saturday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 3rd, 2022

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

More Info: Yours & Owls