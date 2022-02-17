NSW’s live music sector has received some long-awaited news with the announcement that COVID restrictions will be eased from tomorrow.

The premier has announced that capacity limits will be removed for hospitality venues and that QR codes will only be required for certain settings including nightclubs and large music festivals.

Furthermore, singing and dancing are back on once again, with the only related restrictions being music festivals, where singing and dancing will be allowed from February 25. From the same date, masks will only be mandatory on public transport, airports, hospitals and indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people.

The dramatic change in restrictions includes the work-from-home mandate, which will be lifted from February 25th, too. Hotel quarantine for unvaccinated international travellers will also be reduced from fourteen days to seven days.

The welcome news comes just in time for the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, which will return to The Argyle in Sydney on March 30th. With the COVID mandates removed, patrons at the event will be able to sing and dance while enjoying some of the industry’s best live acts.

Nominees for the the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards were announced last month, with some huge Aussie acts competing for the top spots. You can view the full list of nominations below.

The Sailor Jerry 2022 Rolling Stone Awards Nominees

Best Record

Amy Shark – Cry Forever

Baker Boy – Gela

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth

Ruby Fields – Been Doin’ It for A Bit

Skegss – Rehearsal

Tash Sultana – Terra Firma

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You

Best Single

Amy Shark – “Baby Steps”

Gang of Youths – “the angel of 8th ave.”

Jack River – “We Are the Youth”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

RÜFÜS DU SOL – “Alive”

Slowly Slowly – “Blueprint”

The Kid LAROI – “Stay”

Tones and I – “Fly Away”

Best New Artist

Cat & Calmell

Genesis Owusu

Jesswar

King Stingray

Masked Wolf

May-A

Peach Prc

Teenage Dads

Rolling Stone Global Award

Hiatus Kaiyote

Keith Urban

Kylie Minogue

Masked Wolf

PNAU

RÜFÜS DU SOL

The Kid LAROI

Tones and I

Rolling Stone Reader’s Choice Award

CXLOE

Gordi

Holy Holy

Jimmy Barnes

Keith Urban

Paul Kelly

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Vika & Linda

The Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards

Sponsored by Sailor Jerry, Panhead Custom Ales, JMC Academy, Canna, and Shure

Wednesday, March 30th, 2022

The Argyle, Sydney, NSW