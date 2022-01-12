Rolling Stone Australia have announced the nominees for the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, with Genesis Owusu and Amy Shark leading the nominations.

First announcing the arrival of the awards back in 2020, the highly-anticipated first edition of the event saw artists recognised across five categories back in April of 2021, including Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, the Rolling Stone Global Award, and the Rolling Stone Reader’s Award.

Some of the biggest artists and bands were up for nomination at the inaugural awards, with the likes of Tash Sultana, Tame Impala, and Midnight Oil all serving as big winners on the night.

Now, the nominees for the 2022 edition of the awards have been unveiled, with some huge names vying for top honours,

Kicking things off for the Best Record category, some of the year’s biggest releases have all scored nominations. While long-awaited debut from the likes of Ruby Fields and Baker Boy start the category, so too do we see huge names from Amy Shark, Skegss, and Tash Sultana. Meanwhile, Crowded House’s first album since 2010, Dreamers Are Waiting, is up for an award, as is The Avalanches’ Australian Music Prize-winning We Will Always Love You, and Genesis Owusu’s Smiling with No Teeth, which won Best Album at the 2021 ARIA Awards.

Meanwhile, Best Single sees huge tracks from the likes of Gang of Youths, Tones and I, Keith Urban, and Jack River sitting alongside cuts from Amy Shark, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Slowly Slowly, and The Kid LAROI, whose Grammy-nominated “Stay” is up for an award.

The Best New Artist award sees names such as Masked Wolf, King Stingray, Genesis Owusu, and Teenage Dads all up for grabs, while the Rolling Stone Global Award – which sees the Rolling Stone global team voting on the winners – features some world-beating names, including The Kid LAROI, Masked Wolf, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kylie Minogue, Tones and I, and more.

Rolling Stone Australia has also named the nominees in its Readers’ Choice Award category, with CXLOE, Gordi, Holy Holy, Jimmy Barnes, Keith Urban, Paul Kelly, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Vika & Linda proving fan favourites among the magazine’s readers and subscribers.

For the first time, a free live event series will spearhead the return of live music in the lead up to the awards. The Sailor Jerry Road to Rolling Stone Australia Awards will visit Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane at the sticky-floored band rooms that punters miss so dearly.

Poppy Reid, The Brag Media’s Managing Editor, said: “We’re thrilled to once again honour and celebrate Australian music with the return of the Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards. After all we endured in 2021, and continue to endure, the music community never ceases to amaze me as it continues to produce meaningful and remarkable music.

“Our judges didn’t have an easy task in their hands refining this highly-competitive list of nominees, but looking at how well it represents the local contemporary music sector, there has never been a more important time to acknowledge the contributions and successes that diversity brings to our industry,” Reid added.

This year, the awards return to The Argyle in Sydney on March 30th, with hosts and a stack of exclusive live performances to be announced in the weeks ahead.

The Sailor Jerry 2022 Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominees

Best Record

Amy Shark – Cry Forever

Baker Boy – Gela

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth

Ruby Fields – Been Doin’ It for A Bit

Skegss – Rehearsal

Tash Sultana – Terra Firma

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You

Best Single

Amy Shark – “Baby Steps”

Gang of Youths – “the angel of 8th ave.”

Jack River – “We Are the Youth”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

RÜFÜS DU SOL – “Alive”

Slowly Slowly – “Blueprint”

The Kid LAROI – “Stay”

Tones and I – “Fly Away”

Best New Artist

Cat & Calmell

Genesis Owusu

Jesswar

King Stingray

Masked Wolf

May-A

Peach Prc

Teenage Dads

Rolling Stone Global Award

Hiatus Kaiyote

Keith Urban

Kylie Minogue

Masked Wolf

PNAU

RÜFÜS DU SOL

The Kid LAROI

Tones and I

Rolling Stone Reader’s Choice Award

CXLOE

Gordi

Holy Holy

Jimmy Barnes

Keith Urban

Paul Kelly

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Vika & Linda

The Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards

Sponsored by Sailor Jerry, JMC Academy, Canna, and Panhead Brewery

Wednesday, March 30th, 2022

The Argyle, Sydney, NSW