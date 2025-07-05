Three lucky Australian artists or acts will this year share in $160,000 prize money, with $80,000 set aside for the big winner.

Funded by the New South Wales government, the NSW Music Prize launches today to “celebrate the state’s

exceptional contemporary musicians,” to inspire the next generation, and to provide a career-boosting cash injection.

Prizes are judged on releases or a “major career breakthrough” from July 1st, 2024 and June 30th, 2025:

$80,000 NSW Music Prize, to be awarded to the NSW artist or act whose release has had the most significant impact.

$40,000 NSW First Nations Music Prize for an NSW First Nations artist or act whose release has had significant and meaningful impact.

$40,000 NSW Breakthrough Artist of the Year for an emerging NSW artist or act who has had a groundbreaking year.

Applicants don’t have to be NSW-based, but must be Australian citizens or permanent residents aged 18 or over.

“Awarding the country’s biggest cash prize, demonstrates we’re serious about backing our musicians, recognising their cultural contribution and supporting them through challenging times,” comments Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy John Graham.

A 20-strong committee of music industry experts will nominate artists and create a longlist for the NSW Music Prize and NSW Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and an expert panel of five will then determine the winners.

Meanwhile, a nominations committee of five First Nations industry experts will be appointed to submit nominations for the NSW First Nations Music Prize and deliver finalists for a three-strong judging panel First Nations who will select the winner.

From today, the Sound NSW website includes a form that enables applicants to express their interest in being on a committee or panel. Expressions of interest close Monday, July 21st.

“By actively supporting outstanding, export-ready music through the NSW Music Prize, we’re empowering artists to compete in today’s global music market,” says CEO ARIA PPCA, and Sound NSW advisory board member Annabelle Herd. “NSW has a long and proud history of launching some of Australia’s greatest artists onto the global stage, and this targeted approach helps continue that legacy.”

The prize is the latest action from the NSW Government’s 10-year Contemporary Music Strategy. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in November 2025 during Ausmusic Month. Further information on eligibility will be shared in due course.