The organisers of the NSW music festival Play on the Plains have decided to cancel the 2023 edition due to low ticket sales.

The third edition of the Deniliquin-based event was due to be held on Saturday, March 11th, and featured an impressive lineup including artists like King Stingray, Alex Lahey, and Jessica Mauboy.

But in a statement released today, Play on the Plains’ organisers announced its cancellation due to low ticket sales, noting that the festival is not-for-profit.

“Play on the Plains is such a great event and we’ve been committed to getting it off the ground, but the numbers are just not there. On behalf of the Board, staff and artists who have done everything possible to drive ticket sales, we must be realistic and cancel at this point,” chairman Russell Tait said about the cancellation.

“We’d like to thank all the suppliers, artists, staff and volunteers who have worked so hard over the past three years to make Play on the Plains the wonderful party it’s been and, hopefully, we’ll be able to play again sometime down the track,” general manager Vicky Lowry added.

With the Australian music industry getting back to its best post-pandemic, and with more festivals and tours being put on to make up for lost time, it’s a sad fact that more excellent events like Play on the Plains may fall by the wayside due to an overcrowded marketplace.

Last year, for example, saw the unfortunate cancellation of both Full Tilt Festival, which was supposed to take place in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, and THIS THAT, which was due to be held in newcastle and Sandstone Point.

Ticketholders for Play on the Plains will be contacted directly about a refund. They will receive a 100% refund of their purchase price.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.