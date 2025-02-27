The New South Wales Premier has been accused of ignoring the 50th anniversary of AC/DC.

During a budget estimates hearing on Wednesday, Legislative Council member and member of the Legalise Cannabis Party, Jeremy Buckingham, took Premier Chris Minns to task on why the Sydney-founded icons were not recognised by the government last year on what was the band’s 50th anniversary, while also noting the demolition of the famous Young house in Burwood last December.

“How is it, Premier, that the city that birthed the greatest rock and roll band in the world and the most successful and artistic act in Australian history, that on the 50th anniversary of AC/DC’s formation and first performance… it went unheralded, unnoticed, uncommemorated by your government?” he asked.

“In fact, the only thing that did happen was the Burwood childhood home of the Young family, in which they learnt guitar, was bulldozed.”

Buckingham continued: “Will the government commit to rectify this egregious situation by committing to a significant public memorial and event to recognise AC/DC’s globally significant contribution to the arts and life of our city, our state, our nation and humanity generally?”

Minns pushed back on the question that he and his government don’t respect the band’s illustrious career and enormous success, saying: “I don’t think I’ve done anything, but that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate them.”

Buckingham noted contributions made by other states honouring the group’s legacy, including AC/DC Lane in Melbourne and a statue of late frontman Bon Scott in Fremantle, suggesting that something similar in their home town would be a “significant tourist boon.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I know the Youngs. I love AC/DC,” Minns said.

“Perhaps I can take it on notice. But it sounds like a good idea.”

The news comes just weeks after AC/DC announced a string of European stadium shows in June following a North American run this April. A speculated tour of Australia and New Zealand after the overseas date is yet to be confirmed.